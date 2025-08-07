HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Putin-Trump summit likely next week: Kremlin envoy

Thu, 07 August 2025
Share:
18:07
image
Kirill A Dmitriev, Russian President's envoy for investment and economic cooperation, on Thursday confirmed that preparations are underway for a possible summit between Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump next week.

Taking to social media platform X, Dmitriev said, "Russia confirms Putin-Trump summit may happen next week and summit preparations are ongoing. This can be a historic meeting. Dialogue will prevail."

The confirmation comes a day after United States special envoy Steve Witkoff held "useful and constructive" talks with Putin in Moscow, according to Al Jazeera. 

The meeting took place just days ahead of a White House deadline for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine or face economic penalties.

Witkoff met Putin for about three hours on Wednesday in an effort to break the deadlock in the more than three-year war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Al Jazeera.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said the two sides had exchanged "signals" on the Ukraine issue and discussed the possibility of developing strategic cooperation between Moscow and Washington, but declined to give further details until Witkoff had reported back to US President Donald Trump. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Court allows Tahawwur Rana to speak to family members
LIVE! Court allows Tahawwur Rana to speak to family members

'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs
'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will never compromise the interests of its farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers, asserting that he would be ready to pay any price.

NDRF deploys cadaver dogs in Uttarkashi rescue ops
NDRF deploys cadaver dogs in Uttarkashi rescue ops

NDRF deploys cadaver dogs and rescue teams to flood-ravaged Dharali village in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, to search for survivors. ITBP evacuates pilgrims from Gangotri.

''This Wasn't A Cloudburst...'
''This Wasn't A Cloudburst...'

'The lakes up there were already at the brink due to accumulated rainwater, and then snowmelt occurred.''When one lake breached, it triggered a cascading effect -- other lakes breached subsequently.'

No order from court to shut kabutarkhanas: HC clarifies
No order from court to shut kabutarkhanas: HC clarifies

The Bombay High Court clarified that it did not order the closure of pigeon-feeding spots (Kabutarkhanas) in Mumbai, but only refrained from staying the municipal corporation's closure order. The court suggested a committee of experts to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD