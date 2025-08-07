Putin-Trump summit likely next week: Kremlin envoy

18:07





Taking to social media platform X, Dmitriev said, "Russia confirms Putin-Trump summit may happen next week and summit preparations are ongoing. This can be a historic meeting. Dialogue will prevail."





The confirmation comes a day after United States special envoy Steve Witkoff held "useful and constructive" talks with Putin in Moscow, according to Al Jazeera.





The meeting took place just days ahead of a White House deadline for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine or face economic penalties.





Witkoff met Putin for about three hours on Wednesday in an effort to break the deadlock in the more than three-year war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Al Jazeera.





Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said the two sides had exchanged "signals" on the Ukraine issue and discussed the possibility of developing strategic cooperation between Moscow and Washington, but declined to give further details until Witkoff had reported back to US President Donald Trump. -- ANI

