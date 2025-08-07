HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt launches quiz on national flag, top prize trip to Siachen

Thu, 07 August 2025
Share:
14:59
image
The ministry of youth affairs and sports (MYAS) has launched an online quiz on the national flag and 25 top-scoring participants in the age bracket of 21 to 29 will get an opportunity to visit Siachen with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. 

The quiz, according to the ministry, will "foster patriotism and enhance awareness about the Indian National Flag." 

"This online quiz, hosted on the MYBharat portal (mybharat.gov.in), invites all citizen to participate and test their knowledge about the tricolour," the ministry stated. 

It will consist of multiple-choice questions and all contestants will be awarded an e-certificate. 

"As a grand incentive, 25 top-scoring participants will be selected for a remarkable opportunity to visit Siachen in the company of the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya," the ministry said. 

"The selection of winners for the Siachen visit will be limited to youth between the ages of 21 and 29. The final selection of the 25 winners will be conducted through a computer-based lottery system from the pool of top scorers," it added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Odisha: 11-yr-old tribal girl raped for over 1 month
LIVE! Odisha: 11-yr-old tribal girl raped for over 1 month

'China, Pak Will Try To Turn Bangladesh Against India'
'China, Pak Will Try To Turn Bangladesh Against India'

'Pakistan will also try to turn Bangladesh into a base for terrorist attacks on India.'

'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs
'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will never compromise the interests of its farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers, asserting that he would be ready to pay any price.

Will The Dragon And Elephant Dance Again?
Will The Dragon And Elephant Dance Again?

A meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit is being planned.

3 CRPF personnel killed as vehicle falls in nallah
3 CRPF personnel killed as vehicle falls in nallah

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and 15 injured when their vehicle skidded off the road in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD