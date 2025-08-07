HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Amid Trump's tariffs, Brazil's president calls Modi

Thu, 07 August 2025
22:47
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a telephone call from Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, and the two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties, the PMO said. 

The development comes a day after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order slapping 25 percent additional tariff on Indian goods. 

Modi and the Brazilian President also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. 

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister recalled his visit to Brazil last month, it said. 

Later, Modi in a post on X said, "Had a good conversation with President Lula. Thanked him for making my visit to Brazil memorable and meaningful. We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UPI snag disrupts payments; NPCI blames bank systems
LIVE! UPI snag disrupts payments; NPCI blames bank systems

Doval meets Putin, reaffirms ties amid Trump's threat
Doval meets Putin, reaffirms ties amid Trump's threat

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss bilateral cooperation, reaffirming India's commitment to the relationship despite external pressures. Doval also extended an invitation...

Putin-Trump summit may happen next week: Kremlin envoy
Putin-Trump summit may happen next week: Kremlin envoy

Taking to social media platform X, Dmitriev said, "Russia confirms Putin-Trump summit may happen next week and summit preparations are ongoing. This can be a historic meeting. Dialogue will prevail."

'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs
'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will never compromise the interests of its farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers, asserting that he would be ready to pay any price.

'China, Pak Will Try To Turn Bangladesh Against India'
'China, Pak Will Try To Turn Bangladesh Against India'

'Pakistan will also try to turn Bangladesh into a base for terrorist attacks on India.'

