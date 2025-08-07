Amid Trump's tariffs, Brazil's president calls Modi





Modi and the Brazilian President also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.





During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister recalled his visit to Brazil last month, it said.





Later, Modi in a post on X said, "Had a good conversation with President Lula. Thanked him for making my visit to Brazil memorable and meaningful. We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone." -- PTI

