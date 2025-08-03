Relatives kill 9-year-old boy in sacrificial ritual in UP

08:23





One of the accused allegedly believed that his wife was "possessed" by a deity and needed a human sacrifice to cure her.





They allegedly slit the boy's throat, buried him and later took out his body and threw it into the river, they said.





The child, Aarush Gaur(9), a resident of Patkhauli village under Bhaluwani police station area, had been missing since April 17, superintendent of police Vikrant Vir said.





The police launched an investigation and formed several teams to search for the boy.





"The investigation led to the arrest of Jaiprakash Gaur, who, during interrogation, confessed to the crime and revealed the names of his accomplices. We have also arrested one Indrajeet Kumar Gaur, also known as Atul Kumar, Bheem Gaur, and Ramashankar alias Shankar Gaur, from Gorakhpur. All four accused are relatives," the officer said.





"To cure her (the wife), Indrajeet and his in-laws allegedly approached his uncle, Jaiprakash, who recommended a human sacrifice. Indrajeet then contacted Ramashankar, his distant relative offering him Rs 50,000 to arrange for a young child," the officer said. -- PTI

A nine-year-old child was allegedly killed in Deoria in Uttar Pradesh as "sacrifice" in occult practices by four relatives, the police said on Saturday.