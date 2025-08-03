HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Man dies after being 'beaten up' by BSF personnel in Assam

Sun, 03 August 2025
Image only for representation
A 30-year-old man died after allegedly being thrashed by a few Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Assam's Cachar district, triggering protests by locals, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday night near the India-Bangladesh border in Katigorah, and the man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday, he said.

It has led to public protests in front of the local Circle Office, demanding strict action against the culprits.

"An allegation against BSF was raised that a youth, identified as Nirmol Namasudra, of Amtoli village in the border area, died on Saturday after being severely beaten up by a few BSF jawans a day ago. The BSF personnel took him to a local hospital on Friday night," an official said.

As the man suffered grievous injuries, he was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital and later died there, he added.

"Although the administration took some steps to control the situation in Katigorah, tension prevailed with locals assembling at the Circle Office and demanding the arrest of the BSF personnel," the official said.

He, however, said that no complaint has been filed by the family of the deceased and no case has been registered yet.

The Border Security Force could not be reached for comment on the allegation.   -- PTI

