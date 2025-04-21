HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rahul Gandhi in US, to deliver lecture at Brown University

Mon, 21 April 2025
Share:
08:39
image
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has arrived in the United States and began interactions with business and community members.

The former Congress president arrived in the US on Saturday. He will visit Brown University in Rhode Island on April 21-22.

"Welcome to the USA, Rahul Gandhi! A voice for the youth, for democracy, and for a better future. Let's listen, learn, and build together," Indian Overseas Congres head Sam Pitroda said in a post on X on Saturday.

In a post on Sunday, Pitroda said, "spent a productive morning with Gandhi engaging with some of India's sharpest business minds". 

"We discussed the evolving landscape of entrepreneurship, technology, inclusivity, and the need for ethical leadership. It's clear that the private sector has a major role to play in building a just, innovative, and inclusive India. Grateful for the insights and the spirit of collaboration in the room," he added.

At Brown University, Gandhi will give a talk and interact with faculty members and students.

Ahead of his visit to Rhode Island, Gandhi will meet with members of the NRI community, as well as office bearers and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC). -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tight security in Delhi ahead of US VP's visit
LIVE! Tight security in Delhi ahead of US VP's visit

Friendship with Raj Thackeray is over: BJP leader
Friendship with Raj Thackeray is over: BJP leader

Tensions between Shelar and Raj Thackeray escalated after the latter, in a public speech, used the term khokebahaddar for some MLAs.

Ruthless Rohit & Surya Kayo CSK
Ruthless Rohit & Surya Kayo CSK

Mumbai Indians cantered to a nine wicket win with 26 balls to spare to pile on the misery of Chennai Super Kings, who slumped to their sixth defeat in eight outings in IPL 2025.

BJP's Dubey calls ex-CEC Quraishi 'Muslim commissioner'
BJP's Dubey calls ex-CEC Quraishi 'Muslim commissioner'

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has come under fire for his controversial remarks against the Chief Justice of India and now, he has targeted former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, calling him a "Muslim commissioner". Dubey's comments...

K'taka ex-DGP found murdered at home; cops suspect kin
K'taka ex-DGP found murdered at home; cops suspect kin

Former Director General of Police of Karnataka, Om Prakash, was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru under mysterious circumstances. Police suspect foul play and are investigating the incident. The 68-year-old's body was found with...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD