Man killed by wife's paramour in Nagpur

Mon, 21 April 2025
22:41
A man was murdered allegedly by his wife's lover in Pachpaoli area of Nagpur city, a police official said on Monday. 

The incident took place on Sunday night, the Pachpaoli police station official said. 

"Shera Malik (32), a sanitation worker, was stabbed to death by Rajat Uke (32), who was reportedly in a relationship with Shera's wife. Shera was often drunk and abusive. Rajat and his friend Bhojraj Kumbhare (34) attacked Shera and killed him. Rajat later called the police and confessed. 
Both Rajat and Bhojraj have been arrested," he said. -- PTI

