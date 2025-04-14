HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
'Choksi will hire best lawyers, extradition difficult'

Mon, 14 April 2025
09:48
After the arrest of fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi in Belgium, Punjab National Bank Scam whistle-blower Hariprasad SV said that it will be very difficult for India to get Choksi back home as he will employ the best lawyers in Europe to avoid the process.

Speaking to ANI, Hariprasad recalled the time when Choksi succeeded in evading the process when he was caught in Dominica.

"Extradition is not an easy task. Choksi's wallet is full, and he will employ the best lawyers in Europe to avoid the process like what Vijay Mallya has been doing. I don't think it is going to be easy for India to get him back," he said.

"When he was caught in Antigua (Dominica) and other islands, he could manage to get out of it because he has a fleet of lawyers. But I wish and hope that this time, the Indian government will succeed," Hariprasad said.

He also mentioned that at least 100 franchises were cheated by Choksi, and most of them filed cases in different cities in India.

"Even I got his arrest warrant from Bangalore police, but nothing really happened as he was smart enough to get away from the clutches of law," the PNB Scam whistle-blower said.

"The legal system in India is undoubtedly very great, but the extradition process depends on the country we are dealing with. This case is not going to be easy, as he has so much money," Hariprasad said.

On July 26, 2016, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Hari Prasad had written to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), raising concerns about a potential large-scale scam. In his communication, Prasad pointed out that the balance sheets contained clear indicators that something was amiss.

Meanwhile, sources say Choksi was arrested in Belgium on Saturday after local authorities confirmed his presence in the country. Sources further stated that preparations were being made for his extradition to India. -- ANI

'Choksi will hire best lawyers, extradition difficult'
