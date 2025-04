11:38





During his visit to Thailand, he will hold talks with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra.





Upon his arrival at the Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, members of the Sikh community performed the Bhangra.





After concluding his Thailand visit, Modi will travel to Sri Lanka for his first visit to the island country since the election of its new president.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Thailand for a two-day visit to attend the sixth BIMSTEC summit.