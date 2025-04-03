HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
5 held with pistols in Mumbai; celebrity on target?

Thu, 03 April 2025
The Mumbai crime branch arrested five members of a gang from Andheri area and seized seven pistols and 21 live rounds from them, the police said on Wednesday, adding that they suspect a celebrity was on target of the gang.

The motive behind carrying weapons is being investigated, an official said.

The police suspect that the accused had planned to harm a celebrity, an official said without elaborating.

Based on specific information, the crime branch team picked them up on Saturday, he said.

They are identified as Vikash Thakur alias Vickey, Sumitkumar Dilawar, Shreyas Yadav, Devendra Saksena, and Vivek Gupta, he said, adding that they hail from Rajasthan, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

Sumitkumar and Vikash are history sheeters, the official said. -- PTI

