Activist Sonam Wangchuk stopped at Delhi border





"I AM BEING DETAINED... along with 150 padyatris at Delhi Border, by a police force of 100s some say 1,000. Many elderly men & women in their 80s and few dozen Army veterans... Our fate is unknown. We were on a most peaceful march to Bapu's Samadhi... in the largest democracy in the world, the mother of democracy... Hai Ram!' he said in the post.

Ladakh-based activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk along with 150 activists has been stopped at Delhi border by the police on Monday, he said in an Instagram post.