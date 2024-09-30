RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Activist Sonam Wangchuk stopped at Delhi border

September 30, 2024  22:50
Sonam Wangchuk/File image
Ladakh-based activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk along with 150 activists has been stopped at Delhi border by the police on Monday, he said in an Instagram post. 

"I AM BEING DETAINED... along with 150 padyatris at Delhi Border, by a police force of 100s some say 1,000. Many elderly men & women in their 80s and few dozen Army veterans... Our fate is unknown. We were on a most peaceful march to Bapu's Samadhi... in the largest democracy in the world, the mother of democracy... Hai Ram!' he said in the post.
