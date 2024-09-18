RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Fresh firing in Manipur's Jiribam district

September 18, 2024  09:09
File pic
File pic
Suspected militants launched a fresh attack at Mongbung Meitei village in Manipur's Jiribam district, police said on Wednesday. Militants fired several rounds from sophisticated weapons around 7 pm on Tuesday evening prompting retaliation from village volunteers in the area, the police said. However, no one was injured in the exchange of fire, they said. 

 Security forces were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control and firing stopped around 8 pm, an officer said. Authorities are monitoring the situation and have urged local villagers to cooperate with security forces while conducting operations, another officer said.

 In the last couple of days, villagers have seen multiple drones flying above Mongbung Meitei village, a police officer said, quoting villagers. Security forces during search operations and area domination at Chanung and C Zoulen village in Imphal East district seized one locally made single barrel, one SLR Magazine, and live ammunition on Monday, a police statement said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Bangladesh series not dress rehearsal for Australia tour'
'Bangladesh series not dress rehearsal for Australia tour'

'The focus is on winning the Bangladesh series rather than looking too far ahead.'

Vote: Deepika Padukone's Sizzling New Avatar
Vote: Deepika Padukone's Sizzling New Avatar

The new momma is making a stunning debut in the gaming world.

'Peace Cannot Be Seasonal'
'Peace Cannot Be Seasonal'

'The whole Kashmiri population is seemed to be a suspect community. This status is not good.'

Thackeray questions Centre over B'desh's India tour
Thackeray questions Centre over B'desh's India tour

'I wonder why those who have actively campaigned against this violence, don't speak to the @BCCI and ask questions?'

Alia Gives Us Chal Kudiye
Alia Gives Us Chal Kudiye

Rakul is a denim girl... Raashii in London... Fatima in Amsterdam...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances