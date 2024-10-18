UPSC puts off engineering services exam





The development came after the government decided that the recruitment to the Indian Railway Management Service would be made through both the Civil Services Examinations (for Traffic, Accounts and Personnel sub-cadres) and the ESE (for Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Signal and Telecommunication and Stores sub-cadres).





"In order to give sufficient time to the aspirants of ESE 2025 to prepare for the examination, the Commission has also decided to postpone the ESE (Preliminary) and ESE (Main) Exam, 2025.





"The ESE (Preliminary) 2025 and ESE (Main) 2025 will now be held on 8th June 2025 and 10th August 2025 respectively," said the statement issued by the UPSC.





According to the UPSC's annual programme of examination, 2025, notification for ESE 2025 was issued on September 18, 2024, with the last date of receipt of applications as October 8, 2024. -- PTI

