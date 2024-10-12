RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shastra Puja clear indication if need be...: Rajnath

October 12, 2024  16:26
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India has never attacked any country out of hatred or contempt but if its interests are threatened, "we will not hesitate to take a big step".

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Singh performed "Shastra Puja" (worship of weapons) at the Sukna military station in West Bengal, and said that the ritual is a "clear indication that if need be, weapons and equipment will be used with full force".

The Sukna-based 33 Corps, popularly known as the 'Trishakti' Corps, is responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the Sikkim sector.

"India has never attacked any country out of hatred or contempt. We fight only when someone insults or tries to harm our integrity and sovereignty; when war is waged against religion, truth and human values. This is what we have inherited. We will continue to preserve this heritage," Singh said in a statement issued by the defence ministry.

"However, if our interests are threatened, we will not hesitate to take a big step. 'Shastra Puja' is a clear indication that if need be, the weapons, equipment will be used with full force," he said.

Earlier in the day, the defence minister shared photographs of the ritual on X.

"On the occasion of Vijayadashami in India, there has been a long-standing tradition of weapon worship. Today, I performed 'Shastra Puja' at the 33 Corps headquarters in Sukna, Darjeeling," he posted in Hindi.

Vijayadashami marks the end of Navratra and is celebrated as the festival of Dussehra.

This significant ceremony -- 'Shastra Puja' -- in the Indian Army symbolises the respect for weapons as the protectors of the nation's sovereignty, the ministry said.

The event was attended by Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary-designate R K Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, DG, Border Roads, Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, General Officer Commanding of Trishakti Corps Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla and other senior officers.

The defence minister initiated the rituals with 'Kalash Puja', followed by the 'Shastra Puja' and 'Vahan Puja'.

Singh also interacted with the troops at the Sukna military station. -- PTI
