114 weapons recovered by security forces across Manipur

Sat, 08 March 2025
10:44
In a series of operations, security forces have recovered 114 weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades and ammunition across Manipur after the expiry of a two-week period for voluntarily surrendering looted and illegally held arms in the ethnic strife-torn state, an official statement said on Saturday.

Intelligence-based operations were launched in the hill and valley districts of Bishnupur, Senapati, Thoubal, Jiribam, Chandel, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Imphal East and Imphal West.

Altogether 114 weapons, IEDs, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered during these operations, an army statement said.

People handed over to the security forces more than 1,000 arms along with ammunition during the two-week provided to them for voluntarily surrendering looted and illegally held weapons in Manipur, a police officer said on Friday, a day after the deadline ended.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had on February 20 urged warring groups to voluntarily surrender weapons robbed from security forces and other illegally held arms within seven days.

He extended the deadline till 4 PM on March 6, following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time.

The administration had assured people that no punitive action would be taken against those who surrendered their weapons within this period, emphasising that 'this is the last opportunity for everyone concerned to contribute to peace, communal harmony, the future of our youth, and the security of our society'.   -- PTI

