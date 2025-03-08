HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Minor fire on platform wall at Churchgate station in Mumbai

Sat, 08 March 2025
Share:
01:03
image
A minor fire broke out on a wall at a platform of Churchgate railway station in south Mumbai on Friday night due to a short circuit, officials said. 

The blaze erupted on platform number one of the station around 11 pm, a fire brigade official said. No one injured in the fire, he said. 

After being alerted, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused, the official said. 

The fire was confined to electric wirings on the platform wall, he added. 

Churchgate station is a terminus of the Western Railway's Mumbai suburban network. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IAF AN-32 mishap at Bengal airport, crew members safe
LIVE! IAF AN-32 mishap at Bengal airport, crew members safe

Sambhal: Holi festivities till 2:30 pm, namaaz to follow
Sambhal: Holi festivities till 2:30 pm, namaaz to follow

Authorities in the communally sensitive city of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, have deployed seven companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) ahead of Holi and the first Friday of Ramzan, which fall on the same day. Peace committee...

SC refuses stay on Adani's Dharavi redevelopment project
SC refuses stay on Adani's Dharavi redevelopment project

The Supreme Court of India has refused to halt the redevelopment project of Dharavi in Mumbai, allowing the Adani Group to proceed with their project. The court rejected a plea from Seclink Technologies Corporation, the original highest...

Aurangzeb Divides NDA In Bihar
Aurangzeb Divides NDA In Bihar

JD-U leader praises Mughal, angers BJP.

I don't really think we have an advantage: Kotak
I don't really think we have an advantage: Kotak

'If you don't play well, then you can't complain. And if you play well, there is no point in saying whether you got an advantage or not.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD