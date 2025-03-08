HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
10 Indian workers in captivity brought back to Israel

Sat, 08 March 2025
Ten Indian workers who went missing were located in the West Bank and have been brought to Israel, the ministry of external affairs said on Friday. 

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Israeli authorities tried to locate the Indians. 

"They were located in the West Bank...they have been brought back to Israel. This matter is being investigated as to how they went (to the West Bank)," he said, replying to a question during his weekly media briefing. 

Jaiswal said the Indian embassy in Israel is in touch with the Israeli authorities on the issue. 

"Our embassy is in touch with the Israeli authorities for the safety and for the well-being of these Indian nationals...All 10 Indian nationals who had gone to the West Bank, they are in Israel, and they are being looked after," he said. -- PTI

