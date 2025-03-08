HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Somebody finally exposing them: Trump attacks India

Sat, 08 March 2025
Share:
08:46
image
United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) attacked India's tariffs regime, saying it is next to impossible to sell anything to India because of the 'high tariffs'.

In a nationally televised address, Trump focused on the tariffs his administration will be putting in effect soon.

However, Trump also revealed that India has agreed to slash its tariffs significantly, allegedly because 'somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done'.

Speaking from the White House, Trump stated, "India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India...They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done."

This development comes as the US prepares to introduce reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose high levies on American goods.

The reciprocal tariffs, set to take effect on April 2, will mark a significant shift in the US trade policy.

Trump has emphasised that the US will no longer tolerate being taken advantage of by other nations, particularly those with high-tariff regimes, including India.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Somebody finally exposing them: Trump attacks India
LIVE! Somebody finally exposing them: Trump attacks India

Aurangzeb Divides NDA In Bihar
Aurangzeb Divides NDA In Bihar

JD-U leader praises Mughal, angers BJP.

'Trump Respects India's Friendship'
'Trump Respects India's Friendship'

'The cooperation in technology is one of the most important aspects of the visit.''It will have a long-lasting impact because it will shift the entire paradigm in the context of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.'

MeToo: Court refuses to admit Tanushree Dutta's case
MeToo: Court refuses to admit Tanushree Dutta's case

A Mumbai court has dismissed Tanushree Dutta's "MeToo" allegations against veteran actor Nana Patekar, citing the complaint was filed beyond the statute of limitations. The court observed that Dutta filed an FIR in 2018 for an incident...

Railway Staff Sacked For Throwing Garbage From Train
Railway Staff Sacked For Throwing Garbage From Train

A passenger shot the video of the railway worker throwing railway garbage out of the train and posted it online.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD