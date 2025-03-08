Somebody finally exposing them: Trump attacks India

08:46

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) attacked India's tariffs regime, saying it is next to impossible to sell anything to India because of the 'high tariffs'.



In a nationally televised address, Trump focused on the tariffs his administration will be putting in effect soon.



However, Trump also revealed that India has agreed to slash its tariffs significantly, allegedly because 'somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done'.



Speaking from the White House, Trump stated, "India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India...They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done."



This development comes as the US prepares to introduce reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose high levies on American goods.



The reciprocal tariffs, set to take effect on April 2, will mark a significant shift in the US trade policy.



Trump has emphasised that the US will no longer tolerate being taken advantage of by other nations, particularly those with high-tariff regimes, including India. -- ANI