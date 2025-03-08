Restaurant menu cards must be in Marathi: Sena-UBT leader to Mumbai collector

00:26

In his letter, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's 'upvibhag pramukh' Krishna Pawale claimed restaurants and eateries in other states give preference to their local language in their menu cards, which is not the case in Maharashtra.





"Please direct hotel owners, restaurants and eateries to have their menu cards in Marathi. This is not just a rule but respect for Marathi. If such directions are not issued then that will be an insult to Marathi language and to the 106 martyrs who laid down their lives for the Sanyukt Maharashtra movement," the letter said.





The move comes a day after the Shiv Sena (UBT) targeted the Maharashtra government over senior RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi's remark that anyone coming to Mumbai may not necessarily learn Marathi. -- PTI

