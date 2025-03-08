HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Restaurant menu cards must be in Marathi: Sena-UBT leader to Mumbai collector

Sat, 08 March 2025
Share:
00:26
File image
File image
A Shiv Sena-UBT functionary has written to the Mumbai city collector demanding that menu cards in restaurants and eateries should be in Marathi. 

In his letter, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's 'upvibhag pramukh' Krishna Pawale claimed restaurants and eateries in other states give preference to their local language in their menu cards, which is not the case in Maharashtra. 

"Please direct hotel owners, restaurants and eateries to have their menu cards in Marathi. This is not just a rule but respect for Marathi. If such directions are not issued then that will be an insult to Marathi language and to the 106 martyrs who laid down their lives for the Sanyukt Maharashtra movement," the letter said. 

The move comes a day after the Shiv Sena (UBT) targeted the Maharashtra government over senior RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi's remark that anyone coming to Mumbai may not necessarily learn Marathi. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IAF AN-32 mishap at Bengal airport, crew members safe
LIVE! IAF AN-32 mishap at Bengal airport, crew members safe

Sambhal: Holi festivities till 2:30 pm, namaaz to follow
Sambhal: Holi festivities till 2:30 pm, namaaz to follow

Authorities in the communally sensitive city of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, have deployed seven companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) ahead of Holi and the first Friday of Ramzan, which fall on the same day. Peace committee...

SC refuses stay on Adani's Dharavi redevelopment project
SC refuses stay on Adani's Dharavi redevelopment project

The Supreme Court of India has refused to halt the redevelopment project of Dharavi in Mumbai, allowing the Adani Group to proceed with their project. The court rejected a plea from Seclink Technologies Corporation, the original highest...

Aurangzeb Divides NDA In Bihar
Aurangzeb Divides NDA In Bihar

JD-U leader praises Mughal, angers BJP.

I don't really think we have an advantage: Kotak
I don't really think we have an advantage: Kotak

'If you don't play well, then you can't complain. And if you play well, there is no point in saying whether you got an advantage or not.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD