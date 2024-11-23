RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Of 20 seats won by Uddhav's Sena, 10 in Mumbai

November 23, 2024  22:36
image
Ten of the 20 seats the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT won in the Maharashtra assembly polls, results of which were announced on Saturday, are in Mumbai.

The party had contested 95 seats as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance but managed to win just 20.

In Mumbai, the Shiv Sena-UBT won in Worli, where its top leader Aaditya Thackeray was contesting, Byculla, Shivadi, Kalina, Dindoshi and Vikhroli. 

It also won Versova, Jogeshwari East, Vandre East and Mahim seats.

It won Worli by a narrow margin of 8,801 votes.

In Mahim, it won in a triangular contest involving MNS' Amit Thackeray and Shiv Sena's Sadanand Sarvankar.

The Shiv Sena-UBT won the seat by a of 1,316 votes. Even Versova seat was won by a margin of just 1,600 votes.

After the split in the Shiv Sena in June 2022 following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena-UBT managed to keep its organisation together.

Of the 14 MLAs that stayed with Thackeray, six were from Mumbai.

In the four districts in Konkan that were once Sena-UBT strongholds, namely Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the party could win only in Guhagar.

In north Maharashtra, where the party won Nashik Lok Sabha seat, the Shiv Sena-UBT failed to win a single of the region's 48 seats.

The party won four seats in Vidarbha --- Wani, Balapur, Daryapur, Mehkar, and three in Marathwada, namely Parbhani, Umarga and Osmanabad.

It won Barshi and Khed Alandi seats in western Maharashtra.   -- PTI
