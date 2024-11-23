RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Just 21 women make it to Maha assembly this time

November 23, 2024  23:51
image
As many as 21 women candidates emerged winner in the elections to the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly on Saturday, and only one of them is from the Opposition. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party accounted for the highest number of winning women candidates at 14, including ten candidates who were re-elected: Shweta Mahale (Chikli constituency), Meghana Bordikar (Jintur), Devyani Farande (Nashik central), Seema Hiray (Nashik West), Manda Mhatre (Belapur), Manisha Chaudhari (Dahisar), Vidya Thakur (Goregaon), Madhuri Misal (Parvati), Monica Rajale (Shevgaon) and Namita Mundada (Kaij). 

The four new women MLAs of the BJP are Shreejaya Chavan (Bhokar), Sulabha Gaikwad (Kalyan East), Sneha Pandit (Vasai), and Anuradha Chavan (Fulambari). Manjula Gavit (Sakri) and Sanjana Jadhav (Kannad) were elected on Shiv Sena tickets. 

Sulbha Khodke (Amravati), Saroj Ahire (Deolali), Sana Malik (Anushaktinagar) and Aditi Tatkare (Shrivardhan) won on NCP tickets. Congress' Jyoti Gaikwad (Dhavari) will be the lone woman MLA on the Opposition's side. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Of 20 seats won by Uddhav's Sena, 10 in Mumbai
LIVE! Of 20 seats won by Uddhav's Sena, 10 in Mumbai

Maha assembly unlikely to have a Leader of Opposition
Maha assembly unlikely to have a Leader of Opposition

The Mahayuti landslide in Maharashtra will leave the state assembly without a leader of opposition as no party outside the ruling alliance has been able to get the mandatory minimum 29 seats.

Uddhav senses 'something fishy' as challenges mount
Uddhav senses 'something fishy' as challenges mount

Uddhav Thackeray, who played the bold gambit of taking on the ally Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 and forged an unlikely alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, was on Saturday left struggling to make sense of his...

'Hindutva Tsunami Has Swept Maharashtra'
'Hindutva Tsunami Has Swept Maharashtra'

'More than 9.5% new voters have been added to the electoral voters' list compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.''This led to an increase in about 5% to 6% in total votes polled for this assembly election.''That has tilted hugely in our...

'Even Mahayuti Didn't Expect This Triumph'
'Even Mahayuti Didn't Expect This Triumph'

'Pro-incumbency worked big time for the ruling party.''It has never happened in the past of pro-incumbency working so much for the ruling party.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances