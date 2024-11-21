RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sensex takes a tumble, Adani stocks crack

November 21, 2024  10:09
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday amid sharp fall in Adani group stocks and unabated foreign fund outflows. Weak trends from Asian peers also drove the markets lower during the initial trade. 

 The BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 468.17 points to 77,110.21 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 179.75 points to 23,338.75. From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports tumbled 10 per cent as billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by US prosecutors over his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay USD 250 million bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts. 

 Other Adani group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions, also fell sharply in the early trade. State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Tata Motors were also among the laggards. 

 Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra were the gainers. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,411.73 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. -- PTI
