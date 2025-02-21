HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Chennai man held with gold worth Rs 99 lakh at India-Bangla border

Fri, 21 February 2025
18:36
Gold worth Rs 99 lakh was seized from the anal canal of a man at the Petrapole checkpost of the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the BSF said on Friday.

The man was intercepted when a metal detector indicated the presence of metal in his body, it said.

During intense interrogation, the suspect confessed to having smuggled three cylindrical gold pieces hidden inside his anal canal, it added.

Gold, weighing 1.13 kg, was found in his possession.

The accused, who hailed from Chennai, was contracted by a Bangladeshi smuggler. 

He was supposed to smuggle the gold into India and deliver it to a person in Kolkata in exchange for Rs 10,000, the statement said. 

He was arrested and handed over to the local authorities for further action. -- PTI

