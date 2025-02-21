HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Modi's special gesture to Pawar wins hearts at Marathi literary festival

Fri, 21 February 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pulls out a chair for NCP chief Sharad Pawar/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special gesture towards Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar to help him take his seat and offer him a glass of water won applause from the audience at the inauguration of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sammelan in New Delhi on Friday. 

Modi, who was to start the function by lighting the ceremonial lamp, requested Pawar, the chairman of the reception committee of the event, to come forward and do the honours with him. 

Later, as Pawar concluded his remarks and reached his seat next to Modi, the prime minister helped the octogenarian leader to his seat and even offered him a glass of water. 

The special gesture from the prime minister won applause from the audience. 

As Modi started his speech, he made it a point to say that it was at Pawar's invitation that he agreed to inaugurate the event. 

"Today, at the invitation of Sharad Pawarji, I have got this opportunity to join this proud tradition," he said. 

Modi and Pawar were seen chatting affectionately throughout the function.  -- PTI

