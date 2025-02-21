HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rlys asks X to remove gory videos of Delhi stampede

Fri, 21 February 2025
Share:
21:46
Visuals from platform number 14 after a stampede at the New Delhi railway station/ANI Photo
Visuals from platform number 14 after a stampede at the New Delhi railway station/ANI Photo
The railway ministry has asked social media platform X to remove a few pictures of the February 15 stampede incidents at the New Delhi Railway Station which outrage women's modesty as well as those that contain gory photos or videos, railway sources said. 

Eighteen passengers lost their lives and several others were injured when a stampede took place on the stairs near platform number 14 of New Delhi Railway Station allegedly due to confusion on the announcement of two Prayagraj-bound trains. 

According to the sources, the decision was taken after some stampede-affected family members requested the ministry to initiate the process as the pictures and videos are disrespectful to the deceased, and very disturbing and traumatising to the survivors and their relatives. 

"We received only one picture from a concerned person who requested it to be removed. We initiated our efforts to identify more such videos/pictures and found at least half-a-dozen were in circulation."   

"We sent all that to X asking it to remove similar images and videos from its platform. The direction was issued a day after the incident, ie, February 16," a railway official said, adding that after issuing a notice, the firm is supposed to initiate action within 36 hours. 

He said the purpose is to uphold the rights and dignity of those, especially females, who lost their lives in the recent stampede. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rlys asks X to remove gory videos of Delhi stampede
LIVE! Rlys asks X to remove gory videos of Delhi stampede

Court to rule on death plea for Sajjan Kumar on Feb 25
Court to rule on death plea for Sajjan Kumar on Feb 25

A Delhi court reserved its order on the quantum of sentence against Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a murder case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots for February 25. The complainant, whose husband and son were killed, sought the maximum...

'Deeply troubling': MEA on US funds for voting in India
'Deeply troubling': MEA on US funds for voting in India

India on Friday said that the United States' administration's information regarding funding in India is 'deeply troubling' and has led to concerns regarding foreign interference in India's internal affairs.

India Vs Pakistan: A Rivalry in Numbers
India Vs Pakistan: A Rivalry in Numbers

Fascinating numbers from the India-Pakistan iconic cricket rivalry.

Shinde bomb threat: Mischief emails, not a serious plot
Shinde bomb threat: Mischief emails, not a serious plot

Mumbai police have apprehended two persons from Maharashtra's Buldhana district in connection with emails threatening to blow up Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's car, officials said on Friday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD