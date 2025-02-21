Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 86.71 against US dollar

20:25





Forex traders said the Indian rupee declined on Friday on weak domestic markets and a recovery in the US dollar index.





However, weak crude oil prices cushioned the downside.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a positive note at 86.50 against the greenback.





During the session it pared the gains and fell to an intra-day low of 86.77 before ending the session at 86.71 (provisional) against the dollar, logging a loss of 7 paise from its previous close.





On Thursday, the rupee appreciated 34 paise to close at 86.64 against the US dollar. -- PTI

