HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 86.71 against US dollar

Fri, 21 February 2025
Share:
20:25
image
The rupee pared initial gains and settled 7 paise lower at 86.71 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by sustained foreign fund outflows and a recovery in the American currency index. 

Forex traders said the Indian rupee declined on Friday on weak domestic markets and a recovery in the US dollar index. 

However, weak crude oil prices cushioned the downside. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a positive note at 86.50 against the greenback. 

During the session it pared the gains and fell to an intra-day low of 86.77 before ending the session at 86.71 (provisional) against the dollar, logging a loss of 7 paise from its previous close. 

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated 34 paise to close at 86.64 against the US dollar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ED slaps Rs 3.44 cr penalty on BBC WS India
LIVE! ED slaps Rs 3.44 cr penalty on BBC WS India

Court to rule on death plea for Sajjan Kumar on Feb 25
Court to rule on death plea for Sajjan Kumar on Feb 25

A Delhi court reserved its order on the quantum of sentence against Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a murder case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots for February 25. The complainant, whose husband and son were killed, sought the maximum...

'Deeply troubling': MEA on US funds for voting in India
'Deeply troubling': MEA on US funds for voting in India

India on Friday said that the United States' administration's information regarding funding in India is 'deeply troubling' and has led to concerns regarding foreign interference in India's internal affairs.

From no grounds to Ranji final: Kerala cricket's rise
From no grounds to Ranji final: Kerala cricket's rise

Kerala advanced to their maiden Ranji Trophy final after clinching a dramatic two-run first-innings lead over Gujarat in the semi-finals on Friday.

Adani issue national matter, not personal: Rahul Gandhi
Adani issue national matter, not personal: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his response to questions about the Adani Group controversy during his US visit. Gandhi alleged that Modi downplayed the issue as a 'personal matter' and did not...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD