19:04

File image





The fire department swiftly extinguished the flames, they said.





Chief fire officer (Kumbh) Pramod Sharma said the fire broke out around 4 pm, and two tents were burnt.





There was no loss of life in this incident, he said, adding that the reason for the fire is being investigated. -- PTI

A fire broke out at Ganga Complex in Sector 25 of the Kumbh area on Friday afternoon, destroying two tents but there was no loss of life, officials said.