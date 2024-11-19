When Modi-Meloni met...





He remarked, "India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet."





"Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. We also discussed ways to boost cooperation in culture, education, and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet," PM Modi shared on social media platform X.





PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store during the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.





Earlier, PM Modi met with leaders from Indonesia and Portugal on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil. -- ANI

