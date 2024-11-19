RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

When Modi-Meloni met...

November 19, 2024  09:57
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (local time) held a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil.PM Modi stated that their discussions focused on strengthening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. 

He remarked, "India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet."

"Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. We also discussed ways to boost cooperation in culture, education, and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet," PM Modi shared on social media platform X.

PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store during the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Earlier, PM Modi met with leaders from Indonesia and Portugal on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India-China disengagement: What Jaishankar told Yi
LIVE! India-China disengagement: What Jaishankar told Yi

Manipur MLAs call for 'mass op' against Kuki ultras
Manipur MLAs call for 'mass op' against Kuki ultras

Seven MLAs were absent from the meeting with formal information on medical grounds, while notice was received from 11 MLAs for their absence without reasons, it said.

Battle For Survival For Pawars, Uddhav, Shinde
Battle For Survival For Pawars, Uddhav, Shinde

Voters, it is said, get the government they deserve. We will soon see what voters in Maharashtra choose. Till then, a sense of helplessness and scepticism hangs in the air, notes Ramesh Menon.

Attack on Anil Deshmukh: Case against 4 for murder bid
Attack on Anil Deshmukh: Case against 4 for murder bid

The former minister, who received injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital, police said.

Elon Musk's SpaceX launches ISRO's satellite
Elon Musk's SpaceX launches ISRO's satellite

The 4,700 kg GSAT-N2 High-throughput (HTS) satellite has been injected into the desired orbit, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) said in a series of posts on microblogging site 'X.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances