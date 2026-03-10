Will hit Iran 20 times harder if...: Trump

08:30

United States President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Iran, asserting that any attempt to impede the transit of petroleum through the Strait of Hormuz would be met with massive military retaliation.





The President said the American response would be far more intense than previous engagements if the crucial shipping lane is disrupted.





'If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America twenty times harder than they have been hit thus far,' Trump said in a post on Truth Social.





Elaborating on the possible scope of such an operation, Trump said the US military would target 'easily destroyable' locations.





He suggested that such strikes could be so devastating that they might hamper Iran's ability to recover as a nation.





'Death, Fire and Fury will reign upon them -- but I hope and pray that it does not happen,' he added.





The US President framed the warning as a step to safeguard international commerce, saying stability in the Strait would benefit major global economies, including China.





'This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated,' he said.





The remarks come amid ongoing tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran. In a separate interview with CBS News, Trump said the conflict was 'very complete' and 'pretty much over', claiming Tehran's military capabilities had been severely weakened.





However, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps rejected the claim, saying it would determine how the conflict ends. -- ANI