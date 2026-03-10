HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
First look: The Iranian footballers who escaped handlers

Tue, 10 March 2026
10:11
Pic courtesy: @Tony_Burke
Pic courtesy: @Tony_Burke
Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed that humanitarian visas had been approved after a late-night process by the Department of Home Affairs. "I signed off last night for their applications to go onto humanitarian visas and a little bit after 1.30am this morning the processing was completed by the Department of Home Affairs," Burke said. "Last night I was able to tell five women from the Iranian Women's Soccer team that they are welcome to stay in Australia, to be safe and have a home here."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said that the Iranian soccer players who had been granted humanitarian visas to stay in Australia are safe in the country.. "Australians have been moved by the plight of these brave women. They're safe here, and they should feel at home here,'' Albanese said. 

The players - Fatemeh Pasandideh, Zahra Ghanbari, Zahra Sarbali, Atefeh Ramezanizadeh and Mona Hamoudi - reportedly escaped from team handlers at a hotel on Australia's Gold Coast following their participation in the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup, reported Channel 9 News. The dramatic operation unfolded overnight, with the players assisted by Australian authorities before being moved to a secure location.

