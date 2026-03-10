HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump dials Putin, discusses Iran, Ukraine conflicts

Tue, 10 March 2026
Russian President Vladimir Putin received a telephone call from United States President Donald Trump, where the two leaders discussed the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine, Russia Today reported, citing Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

As per Russia Today, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told journalists that the American president initiated the call to discuss the latest international developments.

The conversation between the two focused on the Iran conflict and trilateral talks between Washington, DC, Moscow and Kyiv aimed at settling the Ukraine conflict.

According to Russian news agency TASS, Ushakov said, "Tonight, a phone call of the Russian and US presidents has taken place. The conversation was businesslike, open and constructive, which is usually the case in dialogue between the Russian and US leaders."

As per Ushakov, Putin and Trump spoke for about an hour.

Trump reaffirmed the commitment of the US to seeing a long-term settlement between Russia and Ukraine in the wake of the prolonged conflict.

Ushakov added that Putin thanked Trump for his administration's continued mediation efforts, according to Ushakov.

As per Russia Today, Putin also shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict in Iran and told Trump about his conversations last week with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and leaders from the Gulf countries.

Ushakov said that Trump expressed his opinion on the situation, mentioning further that they had a very 'substantive' discussion on the issue.

The last time the two presidents held a phone call was in December.

The White House described it as 'positive' at the time.

Earlier on Monday, Putin extended greetings to Mojtaba Khamenei following his appointment as Iran's new supreme leader, as per RT News.

Futher, he pledged Russia's unwavering support for Iran amid the ongoing conflict involving the US-Israeli alliance with Iran.  -- ANI

