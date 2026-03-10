HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
We will determine the end of war: Iran to Trump

Tue, 10 March 2026
09:25
image
Iran has issued a defiant response to United States President Donald Trump's claims regarding the conclusion of hostilities, asserting that it will be the sole authority to 'determine' the end of military actions against American and Israeli targets.

In a strongly worded statement, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) rejected Washington, DC's timeline for the conflict.

The elite force maintained that the future of the region is now guided by Tehran's military strategy rather than US intervention.

"It is we who will determine the end of the war," the IRGC said in a statement.

"The equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of our armed forces; American forces will not end the war."

The IRGC spokesperson accused the US president of using 'cunning and deceit' to manipulate public opinion following what Tehran described as 'shameful defeats'.

The spokesperson further alleged that Trump's claims of safe passage for vessels in the region were false, asserting that American ships and fighter jets have 'fled the region more than 1,000 kilometres away' to escape Iranian strikes.

The statement specifically mocked the movement of the US Navy, claiming that 'cowardly and timid soldiers' increased their distance after missiles were fired at the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Tehran also dismissed reports of a weakened missile inventory, claiming that Iranian munitions are now 'more powerful than in the early days of the war', with some warheads weighing over one ton.

As the conflict continues to choke global energy supplies, the IRGC warned that it would not permit 'the export of a single litre of oil' from the region to hostile nations until further notice.

This stance directly challenges Trump's recent threats to protect maritime trade.The US president had earlier suggested that the war against Iran would be a 'short-term excursion' to 'get rid of some evil'.

However, he coupled this with a severe warning on social media regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz.  -- ANI

