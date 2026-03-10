HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US missile strike targets school and homes in Iran

Tue, 10 March 2026
10:26
A satellite image, annotated by Reuters, shows the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' school and other structures damaged after being struck, in Minab
A United States missile strike has reportedly hit an educational facility in the central Iranian city of Khomeyn, according to Al Jazeera, citing reports from Iran's Mehr News Agency. 

The site has been identified as the Dr Hafez Khomeyni School. Local reports indicate that the blast caused significant damage to several residential properties in the vicinity of the building, though as of now there has been "no immediate report of casualties." 

This latest incident in Khomeyn follows mounting international pressure for a formal investigation into a previous US missile attack on a girls' school in the southern city of Minab. That strike resulted in a massacre that "killed at least 170 people, most of them young students." 

Al Jazeera noted that these strikes on civilian infrastructure come amid an intensification of the conflict, as Tehran issues a defiant response to US President Donald Trump's claims regarding the conclusion of hostilities. Earlier, in a strongly worded statement, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) asserted it will be the sole authority to "determine" the end of military actions against American and Israeli targets. 

Rejecting Washington's timeline for the war, the IRGC maintained that the future of the region is now guided by Tehran's military strategy rather than US intervention. "It is we who will determine the end of the war," the IRGC stated. "The equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of our armed forces; American forces will not end the war." -- ANI

