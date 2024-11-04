RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Devotees drink AC water thinking it's charan amrit

November 04, 2024  15:43
Video: @BroominsKaBaap
Footage of devotees at the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura has gone viral. The footage shows devotees gathering near a water outlet and drinking the water in a paper cup or from cupped palms so that the precious water doesn't spill on the floor. 

The water appears to drip from a stone elephant sculpture and devotees drink it believing it to be 'Charan Amrit' or sacred water from Lord Krishna's feet.

In fact, the  water is the discharge from an air-conditioning unit. 

A man in the video says, "Didi, ye AC ka pani hai, charnon ka pani nahi hai ye Thakur ji ke. Yaha ke mandir ke pujariyon ne is cheez ki pushti ki hai.'' (This water is from the air conditioner, not from Lord Krishna's feet. The temple priests have confirmed this). 

But the devotees continue collecting, drinking, and splashing the water. 

As the person who shot the video writes, "Serious education is needed 100%."
