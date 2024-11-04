Cong forms panel to find out 'malpractices' in Haryana polls

The Haryana Congress on Monday formed an eight-member committee to find out, what the party alleged, 'malpractices and manipulations' in the recently held state assembly polls 'at the behest' of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, leading to its 'dismal performance'.





The committee was led by former MLA Karan Singh Dalal and it also comprises Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed, former MLA Jaiveer Singh Valmiki, according to an office order issued by the Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan.





'With a view to find out malpractices and manipulation committed in the recently held Haryana assembly election at the behest of BJP government/party/candidate which led to an unsuspected dismal performance of INC, a committee consisting of following is hereby constituted with immediate effect,' it said.





The committee will collect the relevant details in consultation with all party candidates and other leaders of the party and submit its report to Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee here within a week for 'taking further action in the matter', it further said. -- PTI

