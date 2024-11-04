RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Cong forms panel to find out 'malpractices' in Haryana polls

November 04, 2024  23:31
image
The Haryana Congress on Monday formed an eight-member committee to find out, what the party alleged, 'malpractices and manipulations' in the recently held state assembly polls 'at the behest' of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, leading to its 'dismal performance'.

The committee was led by former MLA Karan Singh Dalal and it also comprises Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed, former MLA Jaiveer Singh Valmiki, according to an office order issued by the Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan.

'With a view to find out malpractices and manipulation committed in the recently held Haryana assembly election at the behest of BJP government/party/candidate which led to an unsuspected dismal performance of INC, a committee consisting of following is hereby constituted with immediate effect,' it said.

The committee will collect the relevant details in consultation with all party candidates and other leaders of the party and submit its report to Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee here within a week for 'taking further action in the matter', it further said.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi 'strongly condemns' attack on temple in Canada
Modi 'strongly condemns' attack on temple in Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the attack on a temple by a pro-Khalistani mob in Canada and asked the government there to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

LIVE! MP HC stays temple construction at police stations
LIVE! MP HC stays temple construction at police stations

If I were home minister...: Pawan Kalyan picks on TDP
If I were home minister...: Pawan Kalyan picks on TDP

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state and said if he was the state home minister, 'things would be different', remarks seen as direct criticism of...

'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'
'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'

'There are 725,000 Indians here without proper papers. They are subject to deportation immediately under this (Trump's immigration plan). Immediately!' 'They want to prevent new immigration, get the people who are already here out of...

Nothing wrong in PM's visit to my residence: CJI
Nothing wrong in PM's visit to my residence: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Monday said there was 'nothing wrong' in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his residence on Ganpati Puja and underscored the need for a 'sense of maturity in political sphere' on such...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances