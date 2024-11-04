RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Canada temple attack: BJP assures of 'tough steps'

November 04, 2024  18:57
The Bharatiya Janata Party and its government have always taken 'tough steps' whenever it comes to the persecution of Hindus or infringement of their rights, the ruling party said in New Delhi on Monday as India condemned the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at a temple in Canada.

Protesters carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at Brampton's Hindu Sabha Temple on Sunday, prompting the High Commission of India in Ottawa to issue a strong statement condemning the attack by the 'anti-India' elements.

"We have seen how strongly and clearly a firm reply has been given to Canada while displaying India's strength," BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said at a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi when asked about the incident.

He said the BJP and its government take 'tough steps' whenever it comes to persecution of Hindus or infringement of their rights.

"I think taking cognisance of this case also, India will put forth its stand very firmly and take steps whatever is necessary," he added.

On Sunday, Peel Regional Police said a protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The videos showed fist fights and people striking each other with flagpoles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the temple, the report added.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that New Delhi remains 'deeply concerned' about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada.

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday.

"We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada," he said, adding, "The outreach of our consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence."  -- PTI
