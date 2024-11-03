RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Portals of Kedarnath closed for winter

November 03, 2024  13:07
image
The portals of Kedarnath were closed on Sunday for the winters amid Vedic rituals, with over 18,000 pilgrims thronging the Himalayan temple to witness the closure ceremony. 

An elaborate ceremony preceding the closure of the temple gates began at 4 am and the portals were closed at 8.30 am, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee media in-charge Harish Gaur said. 

More than 18,000 pilgrims thronged the Himalayan temple to witness the closure ceremony, he said. 

During the whole of the yatra season more than 16.5 lakh pilgrims visited Kedarnath to offer prayers, BKTC chairman Ajendra Ajay said. 

Located at a height of more than 11,000 ft in the Garhwal Himalayas, Kedarnath is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas situated in different parts of the country. 

A popular pilgrimage destination visited by lakhs of pilgrims each year the temple doors are closed during winter when it remains covered in snow. 

The idol of lord shiva was brought out of the temple in a palanquin before the closure of its gates to the Omkareshwar temple where he will be worshipped during winters, Gaur said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Comedian Ustav Dixit held for reckless driving
LIVE! Comedian Ustav Dixit held for reckless driving

BJP will roll out UCC in J'khand, tribals excluded: Shah
BJP will roll out UCC in J'khand, tribals excluded: Shah

Shah, while releasing the saffron party's manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, announced that a Displacement Commission would be formed to ensure rehabilitation of people displaced by industries and...

Canada lists India as cyberthreat, MEA reacts sharply
Canada lists India as cyberthreat, MEA reacts sharply

While there was no mention of India in the National Cyber Threat Assessment reports of 2018, 2020 and 2023-24, the 2025-26 assessment mentions India -- along with China, Russia, Iran and North Korea -- in the 'Cyber threat from state...

Woman threatens to kill Adityanath like Siddique, held
Woman threatens to kill Adityanath like Siddique, held

The woman, identified as Fatima Khan, who has done B.Sc in Information Technology, resided in Ulhasnagar area of neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra with her family members.

PIX: India humiliated as NZ complete 3-0 whitewash
PIX: India humiliated as NZ complete 3-0 whitewash

IMAGES from Day 3 of the third Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances