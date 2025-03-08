HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Death penalty for religious conversion of girls: MP CM

Sat, 08 March 2025
Share:
18:26
image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that his government would make a provision for the death penalty for religious conversion of girls, along the lines of punishment for rape of minors.

Yadav made the announcement at a programme organised in Bhopal to mark International Women's Day.

"The government is very strict against those who rape innocent daughters. A provision for the death penalty has been made in this regard. Besides this, a provision for capital punishment will also be made in the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act for religious conversion," he said.

Yadav said the state won't spare those behind illegal conversions. 

"The government has resolved that it will deal strictly with such evil practices and wrongdoings," he said.

Later, Yadav said on X that the Madhya Pradesh government is dedicated to the protection and self-respect of daughters.

"After (provision for) death penalty for those who rape (our) daughters, now provision for capital punishment will also be made in Madhya Pradesh for those who convert daughters," he said.

"During the Women's Day event in Bhopal, the CM also digitally transferred Rs 1,552.73 crore to the accounts of more than 1.27 crore beneficiaries of 'Ladli Behna Yojana', a monthly financial assistance scheme for women.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Death penalty for religious conversion of girls: MP CM
LIVE! Death penalty for religious conversion of girls: MP CM

On Women's' Day, Delhi govt approves Rs 2500 monthly aid
On Women's' Day, Delhi govt approves Rs 2500 monthly aid

The Delhi Cabinet has approved an allocation of Rs 5,100 crore for implementing the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, under which women in the national capital will receive Rs 2,500 each per month. The scheme was announced by BJP national...

Sunita Williams To Return To Earth Next Week
Sunita Williams To Return To Earth Next Week

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore have been stranded on the International Space Station since June 2024.

Bigoted idiots...: Javed Akhtar to Shami amid roza row
Bigoted idiots...: Javed Akhtar to Shami amid roza row

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has come out in support of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami after he was criticized for not observing roza (fast) during the month of Ramzan. Shami was spotted consuming an energy drink during the ICC...

Need to filter out Cong leaders who work for BJP: Rahul
Need to filter out Cong leaders who work for BJP: Rahul

He said Gujarat wants to move forward but is unable to see the way ahead, and the Congress is unable to show it the way.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD