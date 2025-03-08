HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Javed Akhtar's message to Shami amid roza row

Sat, 08 March 2025
Share:
16:29
image
Days after cricketer Mohammed Shami was criticised for not observing roza (fast) in the month of Ramzan during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match against Australia, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar voiced his support for the bowler asking him to pay no attention to "reactionary bigoted idiots".
 
Shami, who is part of the Indian squad for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy tour, was spotted consuming an energy drink as the match was underway in Dubai on Tuesday. 

After the visual of the lead pacer went viral on social media, the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, said Shami had committed a sin by not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Akhtar, known for openly voicing his opinions, advised the cricketer to ignore all the negativity and praised his performance in the game. 

"Shami saheb, don't give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots who have any problem with your drinking water in a burning afternoon at a cricket field in Dubai. 

"It is none of their business. You are one of the great Indian team that is making us all proud My best wishes to you and our whole team (sic)" he wrote in an X post on Friday.

India emerged victorious in Tuesday's match, becoming the first team to qualify for Sunday's final. The Men in Blue will fight it out with New Zealand to claim the Champions Trophy for the third time (2002 and 2013). -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Javed Akhtar's message to Shami amid roza row
LIVE! Javed Akhtar's message to Shami amid roza row

After row, AMU says students can play Holi 'freely'
After row, AMU says students can play Holi 'freely'

Amid demands for allowing Holi celebration on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus, its administration has decided that students can do so "freely" at the Non-Resident Students Centre Hall. The decision came after a controversy...

Ranya Rao's arrest: CBI cracks down on gold smuggling gangs
Ranya Rao's arrest: CBI cracks down on gold smuggling gangs

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against smugglers bringing gold into India from abroad through various airports. The investigation follows the recent arrest of Kannada actor Ranya Rao at Bengaluru airport...

Need to filter out Cong leaders who work for BJP: Rahul
Need to filter out Cong leaders who work for BJP: Rahul

He said Gujarat wants to move forward but is unable to see the way ahead, and the Congress is unable to show it the way.

MP villagers dig fields for treasure after watching 'Chhaava'
MP villagers dig fields for treasure after watching 'Chhaava'

The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district has launched an investigation after people dug up land around Asirgarh fort in search of a hidden treasure. The rumour about the treasure is believed to have been sparked by the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD