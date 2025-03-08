HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Jab We Met': Shahid, Kareena reunite on IIFA 2025 stage

Sat, 08 March 2025
Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday shared the stage at the press conference for the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) Awards.
 
The actors, who co-starred in films such as 36 China Town, Chup Chup Ke, Fidaa and Jab We Met, dated for several years in the early 2000s before parting ways in 2007. They also starred in 2016's Udta Punjab but didn't have any screen time together.

Shahid and Kareena are part of the star-studded line-up of performers at the 2025 IIFA Awards, set to be held in Jaipur over the weekend.

"We are very happy to be here in Jaipur for the IIFA Awards. It is completing 25 years, many congratulations for that. We are excited, we want to give a live performance to the people and give a couple of entertaining nights. We hope we will be able to entertain you all," Shahid told reporters.

Kareena said she is happy to be paying tribute to her late grandfather and veteran filmmaker Raj Kapoor, whose birth centenary was celebrated last year, with her performance at the awards gala.

"I'm very excited. It's an emotional moment for me. I can't wait for tomorrow," she added.

The duo graced the event alongside actors Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Madhuri Dixit and filmmaker Karan Johar. The paparazzi also captured Shahid and Kareena sharing a warm hug and later on engaging in a conversation.

The 2025 IIFA Awards -- to be hosted by Johar and Aaryan -- will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Jaipur, Rajasthan. -- PTI

