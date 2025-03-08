HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ED seizes business jet at Hyderabad airport in money laundering case

Sat, 08 March 2025
Share:
16:31
Representative image
Representative image
The Enforcement Directorate has seized a business jet parked at the Hyderabad airport as part of a money laundering investigation against a Hyderabad-based company and its promoters who allegedly duped numerous investors in a Rs 850 crore Ponzi "scam", official sources said on Saturday.

The money laundering case stems from a Cyberabad police FIR against Falcon Group (Capital Protection Force Pvt. Ltd.), its CMD Amar Deep Kumar and some others, the sources said.

It is alleged that the Falcon Group "collected" Rs 1,700 crore from investors for high returns through a "fraudulent" invoice discounting investment scheme.

Rs 850 crore, out of the total funds, was re-paid leaving a total of 6,979 investors unpaid, according to the sources.

Kumar, the sources said, fled the country using this jet.

He or his company could not be contacted immediately for a response on the charges.

Officials from the ED's Hyderabad office found that the 8-seater business jet 'N935H Hawker 800A' (owned by a company of Kumar) landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport located in the Shamshabad area on Friday, the sources said.

A search of the jet, purchased for about USD 1.6 million (about Rs 14 crore) in 2024, was conducted by ED officials on Friday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and they also recorded the statement of the crew and some "close associates" of Kumar present there, the sources said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Javed Akhtar's message to Shami amid roza row
LIVE! Javed Akhtar's message to Shami amid roza row

After row, AMU says students can play Holi 'freely'
After row, AMU says students can play Holi 'freely'

Amid demands for allowing Holi celebration on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus, its administration has decided that students can do so "freely" at the Non-Resident Students Centre Hall. The decision came after a controversy...

Ranya Rao's arrest: CBI cracks down on gold smuggling gangs
Ranya Rao's arrest: CBI cracks down on gold smuggling gangs

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against smugglers bringing gold into India from abroad through various airports. The investigation follows the recent arrest of Kannada actor Ranya Rao at Bengaluru airport...

Need to filter out Cong leaders who work for BJP: Rahul
Need to filter out Cong leaders who work for BJP: Rahul

He said Gujarat wants to move forward but is unable to see the way ahead, and the Congress is unable to show it the way.

MP villagers dig fields for treasure after watching 'Chhaava'
MP villagers dig fields for treasure after watching 'Chhaava'

The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district has launched an investigation after people dug up land around Asirgarh fort in search of a hidden treasure. The rumour about the treasure is believed to have been sparked by the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD