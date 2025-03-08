HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

VHP objects to Himachal govt's decision to use temple money in schemes

Sat, 08 March 2025
Share:
18:43
image
Vishwa Hindu Parishad's central general secretary Bajrang Lal Bagda on Saturday strongly objected to the Himachal Pradesh government's decision of using temple money in government schemes.
   
Terming it as an "attack" on Hindu temples, he said the VHP and the Hindu society will not tolerate this at all. He was addressing the state meeting of the VHP organised in Chamunda near Dharamshala in Himachal's Kangra district.
 
A blueprint for a fierce agitation for the withdrawal of this law will be prepared, he told media persons in Dharamshala.
 
The Himachal Pradesh government had asked temple trusts to contribute towards Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojna and Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojna and issued a notification in this regard earlier.
 
Bagda asked why governments struggling with financial deficits, which call themselves secular, encroach only on Hindu temples. He further questioned whether the government will also get money from churches or mosques for its schemes. 
 
He said that more than 35 temples in Himachal Pradesh, which are under government acquisition, should be handed over to the Hindu society immediately. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Death penalty for religious conversion of girls: MP CM
LIVE! Death penalty for religious conversion of girls: MP CM

On Women's' Day, Delhi govt approves Rs 2500 monthly aid
On Women's' Day, Delhi govt approves Rs 2500 monthly aid

The Delhi Cabinet has approved an allocation of Rs 5,100 crore for implementing the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, under which women in the national capital will receive Rs 2,500 each per month. The scheme was announced by BJP national...

Sunita Williams To Return To Earth Next Week
Sunita Williams To Return To Earth Next Week

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore have been stranded on the International Space Station since June 2024.

Bigoted idiots...: Javed Akhtar to Shami amid roza row
Bigoted idiots...: Javed Akhtar to Shami amid roza row

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has come out in support of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami after he was criticized for not observing roza (fast) during the month of Ramzan. Shami was spotted consuming an energy drink during the ICC...

Need to filter out Cong leaders who work for BJP: Rahul
Need to filter out Cong leaders who work for BJP: Rahul

He said Gujarat wants to move forward but is unable to see the way ahead, and the Congress is unable to show it the way.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD