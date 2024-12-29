Trump affirms support for 'great' H-1B visa program

In a major shift from his earlier stance, United States-President elect Donald Trump has expressed his support for the H-1B visa programme and acknowledged frequently using it for his own properties, calling it a 'great programme', according to a report by New York Post.





Calling it a 'great programme', the President-elect said he has 'always' been in its favour.





"I've always liked the visas, I have always been in favour of the visas. That's why we have them," Trump said in a telephonic interview with the New York Post.





He added, "I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great programme."





Notably, during Trump's first term, the administration imposed restrictions on H-1B visas, citing concerns over 'abuse' and 'economic strain'. -- ANI

