RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

National flag to be flown at half-mast for 7 days

December 27, 2024  09:28
image
A seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away last night, and during this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India, the Union Home Ministry has announced.

In a communication to all chief secretaries of state and union territories on Thursday, the home ministry also said that a state funeral will be accorded to Singh and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.

'The government of India announces with profound sorrow the death of Manmohan Singh, former prime minister of India on December 26, 2024 at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi,' the communication said.

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the home ministry said, it has been decided that a seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout India from December 26, 2024 to January 1, 2025.

During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.

The national flag will also fly half-mast on the day of funeral in all Indian missions and high commissions abroad, the home ministry said.  -- PTI

IMAGE: National flag at half mast at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI on X
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manmohan Singh used to praise me a lot: Lalu
LIVE! Manmohan Singh used to praise me a lot: Lalu

4th Test Updates: Rahul out for 24; India 51/2 at tea
4th Test Updates: Rahul out for 24; India 51/2 at tea

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was brought to the emergency department of AIIMS Delhi in critical condition after "sudden loss of consciousness."

How Dr Manmohan Singh became India's 'reforms' man
How Dr Manmohan Singh became India's 'reforms' man

He drew the roadmap of India's economic reform, unshackled it from the licence raj and pulled it back from the brink when even its gold reserve was pledged.

Dr Singh asked JNU VC to be lenient with protesters
Dr Singh asked JNU VC to be lenient with protesters

Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh was shown black flags at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by Left-backed students who were staging a protest during his visit to the campus in 2005. The incident led to show-cause notices to...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances