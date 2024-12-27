RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Irreparable loss: Amritsar neighbours on Manmohan

December 27, 2024  12:12
Manmohan used to lay emphasis on studies, says cousin
People who live next to the house in Amritsar where former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh spent his growing up years on Friday recalled his humble nature, terming his passing away an irreparable loss.

Singh was born at Gah in Punjab province which now falls in Pakistan's Chakwal district before his family migrated to Amritsar after Partition. He completed his schooling from Amritsar and did his graduation in economics from the Hindu College in Amritsar. 

Raj Kumar (71), a local resident, told PTI Videos that Singh used to live in Petha Wala Bazaar near the Golden Temple. 

Recalling Singh as a very humble person, Kumar said, "I was a child then when his family shifted out. The house where the Singh family lived is in a dilapidated state now as no one stays there since they moved out a long time ago," Kumar said. 

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92. The Congress leader, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up the country's economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in the global financial and economic sectors. PTI
