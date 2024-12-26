RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Encroachments removed near Ajmer dargah ahead of annual 'Urs'

December 26, 2024  21:39
Ajmer dargah/File image
Ahead of the annual 'Urs' at the Dargah of sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, the Ajmer Municipal Corporation removed encroachments from Dargah Bazaar and surrounding areas on Thursday.

In the presence of the police, a team from the municipal corporation removed encroachments by shopkeepers in Dargah Bazaar, Delhi Gate and Nala Bazaar using machines.

"The action is being taken to ensure that the Zaireens visiting during the Urs face no problems and that the markets have adequate space. The shopkeepers were asked to remove the encroachments by themselves. However those still in place are being cleared by the municipal corporation team," an official from the corporation said.

Circle officer Dargah, Laxman Ram, stated that the police have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. 

He confirmed that the operation is proceeding peacefully.

The annual Urs, commemorating the death anniversary of the Sufi saint, will begin on December 28 and is expected to be attended by lakhs of devotees. -- PTI
