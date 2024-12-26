RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


AAP threatens to split INDIA bloc, throw out Cong

December 26, 2024  13:49
Delhi CM Atishi
Delhi CM Atishi
The AAP launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Thursday, accusing it of colluding with the BJP for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls to harm the prospects of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. 

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanjay Singh alleged at a press conference in New Delhithat the actions of the Congress are damaging the unity of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). 

"We had not said a single word against the Congress during the Haryana election. Yet the Congress seems to be reading out from the BJP's script. Its candidates' list looks as if it was finalised at the BJP office," Singh said. He accused Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dixit of targeting the AAP, instead of focusing on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

"Ajay Maken has crossed all limits by calling Arvind Kejriwal anti-national. Despite campaigning for the Congress in past elections, Kejriwal now faces an FIR, while the Congress had never filed a single FIR against any BJP leader," Singh said. 

Atishi echoed similar sentiments, claiming that the Congress is actively undermining the AAP. "It is evident that Congress candidates like Sandeep Dixit and Farhad Suri are receiving support from the BJP. This collusion raises questions about the Congress's commitment to the INDIA alliance," she said. 

The AAP demanded disciplinary action against Maken and other Congress leaders within 24 hours and said if no step is taken, it will push for the grand old party's expulsion from the INDIA bloc.

"We will ask the other parties in the alliance to remove the Congress," Singh said. 

The Delhi Assembly polls are due in February. -- PTI
