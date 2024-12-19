RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Conspiracy to save...: Priyanka on BJP charge

December 19, 2024  15:38
image
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday termed the BJP's allegations that her brother and party leader Rahul Gandhi pushed a BJP MP a "conspiracy to save Home Minister Amit Shah's skin". 

She also accused the ruling party MPs of indulging in "goondagardi" to stop peacefully protesting opposition members from entering Parliament.
 
A face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left BJP MPS Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing 69-year-old Sarangi, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.
 
Priyanka Gandhi said Rahul Gandhi, carrying B R Ambedkar's photograph and raising slogan of Jai Bhim, was peacefully going inside Parliament but was stopped from doing so. 
 
"We have been protesting for so many days and there is always space for people to enter freely. Peaceful protests are taking place daily from 10.30 am to 11 am. Today, for the first time, they (BJP MPs) protested and stopped everyone and then indulged in pushing and 'goodagardi' (hooliganism)'," she told reporters in Parliament premises.
 
"And now to save Amit Shah's skin they have started this conspiracy that 'bhaiya' has pushed someone. Right before my eyes, Kharge ji was pushed and he fell on the ground. Then they pushed a CPI(M) MP who fell on Kharge ji. I thought it would have broken his leg as it was visible from his face that he was hurt," the Congress general secretary said.

She said a chair was brought for Kharge, 82, from somewhere and pointed out that peaceful protests had been going on from their side. 
 
"This is a conspiracy. We challenged those who were stopping us to say 'Jai Bhim'. Why can't they raise the slogan of 'Jai Bhim'?" Priyanka Gandhi asked.
 
She also dismissed the BJP's claim that a passage was given to INDIA bloc MPs to enter Parliament and claimed that they were blocked from entering Parliament.
 
"We did not say anything, we kept raising our slogans and kept fighting for our Constitution. If people have any confusion that the BJP will protect the Constitution then that confusion should be over," she said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul's 'arrogance' caused injuries to 2 MPs: BJP
LIVE! Rahul's 'arrogance' caused injuries to 2 MPs: BJP

High drama in Parl: 2 MPs in ICU; BJP blames Rahul
High drama in Parl: 2 MPs in ICU; BJP blames Rahul

Ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc MPs clashed in Parliament on Thursday over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B.R. Ambedkar, leading to jostling and an injury to BJP MP Pratap Sarangi. The opposition demanded Shah's resignation,...

To save Shah's skin they said 'bhaiya' pushed: Priyanka
To save Shah's skin they said 'bhaiya' pushed: Priyanka

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP of a "conspiracy to save Home Minister Amit Shah's skin" following a clash in Parliament over allegations of disrespect towards B.R. Ambedkar. She alleged that BJP MPs instigated the...

Oppn's no trust move against VP Dhankhar rejected
Oppn's no trust move against VP Dhankhar rejected

The Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, Harivansh, has dismissed the impeachment notice against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, calling it an act of impropriety, flawed, and hasty. The notice was signed by 60 opposition members who alleged...

'Gundagardi karte ho?': BJP MP calls out Rahul
'Gundagardi karte ho?': BJP MP calls out Rahul

"He pushed me," Gandhi countered Dubey, walking off after having a cursory look at Sarangi, who was being attended to by fellow BJP members.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances