FIR ordered against BJP MLA on gangrape charges





Additional chief judicial magistrate Leelu Chaudhary issued the order on Wednesday after hearing a plea filed by the husband of the alleged victim, who sought justice in a case involving a land dispute.





The court has instructed Civil Lines police station to register the case within 10 days and conduct a fair investigation into the matter.





Senior superintendent of police Brijesh Kumar Singh said that police have not yet received a copy of the court's order.





"Once we receive the court order copy, FIR will be registered and appropriate legal action will be taken," he said.





In his plea, the petitioner said that his father had bought a piece of land long time ago near Poonam Lawn in Budhbai village in Civil Lines police station area and MLA Shakya wanted to buy that property.





The land is worth about Rs 18 crore but a deal between the petitioner and the MLA was finalised for Rs 16.5 crore, according to the petition. -- PTI

A special MP-MLA court here has directed to lodge an FIR against BJP's Bilsi MLA Harish Shakya and 15 others including his brother and nephew on charges of gangrape and fraud.