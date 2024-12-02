What's going on? SC on Senthil appointed minister





A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said, "We grant bail and the next day you go and become Minister. Anybody will be bound to be under the impression that now with your position as a senior cabinet minister witnesses will be under pressure. What is this going on?" The top court was hearing a plea seeking to recall the September 26 judgment by which it had granted bail to Balaji on the ground that witnesses would be under pressure since Balaji was appointed minister after his release.





The bench said that it would not recall the judgment but it would limit the scope of enquiry to whether the witnesses were under pressure. It asked Balaji's counsel to get instructions and posted the matter to December 13.





"The apprehension is that considering the seriousness of allegations against the 2nd respondent (Balaji) in the predicate offences, the witnesses may not be in the frame of mind to depose against the 2nd respondent who is holding the position of cabinet minister... This is the only aspect on which prima facie we are inclined to consider the application, and while making it clear that there is no reason to interfere with the judgement on merits and adjudication of the application remains confined to the aforesaid," said the apex court -- ANI

